Kuwait welcomes UN resolution condemning Jewish settlements

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait Saturday welcomed UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2334 which condemned Israeli settlement activities and demanded stop of construction on occupied Palestinian lands. This resolution is in harmony with UNSC’s “historic responsibilities” to preserve international peace and stability, a foreign ministry source, requesting anonymity, said in a statement.

The source said the resolution affirmed the international community’s conviction in illegality of Jewish settlements over occupied Palestinian territories, which have devastating impacts on the peace process in the Middle East.

The UNSC condemns as a “flagrant violation” Israel’s settlement construction on occupied Palestinian land. Fourteen of a total 15 Security Council member states voted in favor of the measure as the US abstained, thus allowing the resolution to pass. According to the resolution, there is “no legal validity” for Israeli settlements built on post-1967 occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The foreign ministry source hoped the resolution paved way for resumption of peace process towards establishment of independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital in line with relevant UN resolutions and Arab peace initiative. Kuwait, he added, would support all efforts aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. – KUNA