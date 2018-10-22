Kuwait welcomes Saudi announcement of Khashoggi’s probe findings

KUWAIT: Kuwait government yesterday welcomed anew Saudi Arabia’s announcement of initial findings of a probe into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, and urged the international community to refrain from interfering in this case until all facts were announced. The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, commended Saudi Arabia’s “transparent” announcement of the initial investigation into Khashoggi’s death as well as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s decisions to sack top officials at the intelligence agency and the restructuring of the agency. Saudi Arabia has shown commitment to unveiling truth behind Khashoggi’s killing and holding those behind this act accountable, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement after the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet, he added, called on the international community to refrain from interfering in this “sensitive case until completion of the investigation and facts are revealed.” Saleh praised Saudi Arabia’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and around the globe. Saudi Arabia announced that 18 citizens were held in custody in connection with case of Khashoggi, who was killing in a fistfight at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet expressed condolences for the Saudi King for the death of the crew of a Saudi military plane. Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about the legal measures against those who attack Kuwait and its leaders in social media. He said diplomatic missions were instructed to firmly pursue people offending Kuwait or its leaders.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled then briefed the cabinet about the recent visit by the Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, which resulted in cooperation agreements over diplomatic training, trade and energy. His Highness the Prime Minister also briefed the cabinet about a recent visit by Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila during which the two countries signed an MoUs over consultations between the foreign ministries, and tourism. On the other hand, the Cabinet expressed condolences for Moroccan King Mohammad VI regarding a train accident that killed and injured many people. The government expressed regret over victims of floods in southern France, the passing away of former Sudanese President Abdulrahman Sewar Al-Thahab and the death of dozens of people in a train accident in India. – KUNA