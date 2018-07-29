Kuwait waters home to ‘peaceful’ sharks

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s regional waters, mainly Kuwait Bay is one of the largest incubators in the world for many types of fish and marine life forms, and especially attracting different kinds of shark. One of the main types of sharks living in Kuwaiti waters is the Whale shark, which is considered to be one of the largest of its species.

The peaceful and friendly fish may appear near the shore in search of food and it is sought after by many divers to take photos. Speaking to KUNA yesterday, Kuwaiti shark expert Dr Dareen Al-Mijil said that there are about 32 monitored shark species in Kuwait. She added that there are another 17 species that were “heard and read about” and they play a major role in protecting the environment by feeding on weak and sick fish.

Al-Mijil noted that sharks are often shy and peaceful in nature and they live in quiet areas. They swim in groups and are rarely seen near beaches or people, she added. Boubyan Island is one of the best homes to large numbers of sharks, since rivers’ waters flow into the area carrying nutrition sources for these creatures, she said.

The researcher noted that sharks grow between 50cm to 12m and they do not attack humans unless they feel threatened. She advised divers to respect these marine creatures’ privacy and keep a safe distance to avoid confrontation. Al-Mijil also said that bubbles coming from oxygen tanks used by divers would affect sharks’ nervous system and provoke them to attack.

According to the expert, in case of a shark attack, it is advised to hit the fish on its gill, eyes or the front part of the face to drive it away and allow people to escape. On his part, researcher at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research Abdurrahman Youssif said that the number of sharks is largely decreasing while some of its species are already extinct. He noted that these creatures are being widely and illegally fished out for their fins.