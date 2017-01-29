Kuwait waiting for instructions to implement Trump ban at airport

KUWAIT: A diplomatic source stressed that Kuwait had not received any correspondence from US authorities concerning banning the entry of Iraqis, Syrians, Sudanese, Libyans, Yemenis, Iranians and Somalis, and that as soon as such regulations arrive, they will be implemented on travelers to the US at Kuwait International Airport. The sources added that the US Department of State has not yet instructed its embassies worldwide on how to deal with the holders of entry visas and green cards from the aforementioned countries.

Social allowances

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) has asked for the Fatwa and Legislation Department’s opinion on the legality of adjusting and cutting social aid as stipulated in decree number 23/2013, which suggested cutting social aid allowance from KD 559 to KD 302, cutting wife and eldest child allowances from KD 121 to KD 100, cutting children’s allowances from KD 65 to KD 50 for a maximum of seven kids, halting pre-university students’ allowances of KD 65 and increasing the definition of senior age from 60 to 65. MSAL also expressed its wish to amend some of the texts and definitions used in the decree. On that regard, MP Saadoun Hammad Al-Otaibi stressed that a proposal will be filed in the parliament session due to be held tomorrow to discuss MSAL’s decision to halt social aid allowances for some categories of recipients. He added a considerable number of MPs have already signed the request.

Zour shares

Offering citizens’ shares in the First Northern Zour Power Company for public bidding still awaits a bid to be made by a local financial company, said informed sources, noting that the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) is currently working on offering 50 percent of the shares for public bidding within a few months to determine the maximum number of shares per citizen. KAPP asked the Finance Ministry to pay the bidding cost of KD 1 million in order to avoid making citizens pay it, which is already under study by the ministry.

London investments

Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) is currently considering increasing its investments in the London stock market as part of managing a new portion of the national investment portfolio. Notably, a large number of investment companies had contacted KIA requesting re-investing parts of their capital in local markets, especially in view of the current positive activity at the Kuwait bourse since the beginning of the year.

Sulaibikhat’s seafront

A report by Kuwait Municipality on developing the seafront in Sulaibikhat as part of the 2018-2019 plan will start in 2019 and last until Jan 2022. The report explained that the project aims at developing all areas overlooking Kuwait Bay as part of Kuwait’s general development plan.

Union approved

The National Union of Kuwaiti Students (NUKS) – UK branch announced that the British government has approved its proclamation to act as a legal official body representing Kuwaiti students in UK in accordance with UK laws and the union’s and Kuwait’s education ministry regulations. In a statement made by the union, it stressed that the aim of the proclamation was to support Kuwaiti students studying in Britain. The statement added that the idea came up in 2005, until the 2016-2017 elected union board managed to achieve it after a meticulous legal study made on the fatherly advice by the dean of the diplomatic corps in London and Kuwait’s ambassador Khaled Al-Dowaisan. Further, the union set Feb 25 to hold its administration elections at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel and stressed that membership registration can be only done online on the union’s website.

By A Saleh