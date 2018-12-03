Kuwait very helpful in making Yemen talks happen in Sweden soon: FM

Kuwait plays historic role in advocating for peaceful solutions: Minister Wallstrom

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was escorting visiting Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom. The reception was attended Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Kuwait has been very helpful in making the talks on Yemen happen in Sweden very soon, Wallstrom said after meeting His Highness the Amir. “This is my second visit to Kuwait in a few years. I’m honored to meet with His Highness. It was a very interesting conversation about the role that Kuwait placed in the region. Issues like what goes on in Syria and, I would say, in the wider region,” were discussed, said Wallstrom.

“We enjoyed excellent cooperation in the Security Council and we also have a good bilateral relation and we have agreed to strengthen that further,” she noted. “I think there is an enormous potential for more of investments and business between our two countries. It was in a very positive spirit and I brought a big ‘thank you’ to Kuwait also for the way we have been working together both on the current issue of Yemen and for working together in the Security Council.”

“Kuwait already plays a historic role in the region advocating for peaceful solutions, for dialogue and contacts and I think that has become an even more important role as the world looks today and of course surrounded by big and powerful neighbors but still being able to keep up that objective of creating dialogue,” she said. Wallstrom concluded by hoping to “work together on that path in the future.”

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem also received Minister Wallstrom and her accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance and develop relations in all fields. They also tackled several issues, on top of them arrangements over talks that will be held in Sweden over the Yemen crisis. The meeting was attended by MPs Hamad Al-Harshani, Mubarak Al-Hurais and Kuwait ambassador to Sweden Nabeel Al-Dakheel.

Furthermore, the visiting Swedish minister met with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in presence of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. The meeting was attended by Head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikha Etimad Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs, Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi and Ambassador Dakheel. – KUNA