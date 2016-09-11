Kuwait utterly denies reports on FM statements

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry Saturday utterly denied recent reports by Iran’s Fars News Agency and other media sources, in which they claimed that First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah talked to his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir about changing the Kingdom’s policies toward the crisis in Yemen.

As a member of the Saudi-led Arab and international coalition to restore stability in Yemen, Kuwait is in full coordination with the Saudi government’s efforts, an official source at the foreign ministry said. It reiterated Kuwait’s firm stand in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to establish peace and stability in Yemen, calling media sources to pursue accuracy before publishing such tampered news items.

Meanwhile, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) denied the allegations, circulated by some mass media, that attributed to it a report on a phone call between foreign ministers of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. “The allegations, that Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that Saudi Arabia changed its stance on the crisis in Yemen, are pure fabrications,” KUNA said in statement, affirming that it issued no news in this regard.

KUNA reserves its right to take the appropriate legal measures against the mass media or wire services the promulgated such groundless news. KUNA urges the mass media to commit themselves to accuracy and authenticity while attributing any reports to it. —KUNA