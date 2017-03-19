Kuwait-US military exercises kick off

KUWAIT: The military exercise, “Eagles Resolve 2017” is one of the most monumental drills at both regional and international levels, the Kuwaiti Army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khoder said yesterday. In a speech during a preliminary meeting to set the stage for the exercise, Khoder said that the drill aims to boost defense cooperation between the Gulf region and the United States. Moreover, he noted that senior officials from across the defense spectrum will partake in the exercise, where meticulous preparations have been in place for a year due to the enormity of the event.

Meanwhile, Director of the Operations and Planning Unit General Mishaal Abdullah revealed that the exercise is made up of various phases, noting that as the host of the military drill, Kuwait will stand to gain from the defense knowhow that the event will exhibit. The annual military drill brings together the armies of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and the US.

Martyrs’ children

In other news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah ordered concerned personnel to examine a proposal to enroll in the ministry sons of martyrs and those who had taken part in ‘Arab wars’ as well as the war for the liberation of Kuwait.

The ministry said in a statement that the proposal concerns sons of personnel who had served for 30 years and registered in the 1965 census, in appreciation for their devotion and sacrifices for serving the homeland.

The proposal has been introduced “due to current circumstances and new projects that require additional manpower,” the ministry statement said. This issue has been considered at a meeting of top officers-chaired by the Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled. Chief of the National Service Authority Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Salem Al-Omairi briefed participants about Law 20/2015 concerning the national military services, to be effective on May 10th.

Meanwhile, the assistant chief of staff for manpower, Major General Khaled Madhi Al-Shemmari, presented information about the army manpower, combat readiness and statistical figures about applicants for the service over the past three years. In this respect, the minister has given instructions to “remove all obstacles” to pave way for execution according to schedules, as stipulated by relevant laws. – KUNA