Kuwait, US discuss fight against money laundering

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Nayef Al-Hajraf and visiting US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addressed the fight against money laundering and terrorism. During the meeting, held on Thursday evening, they also discussed the need to work together as part of international efforts to realize the goals of both countries, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Friday. The meeting targeted the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Kuwait and the US to serve the common interests of both sides, according to the release. It also highlighted Kuwait’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and its finance, given that this Gulf country had played host to two previous meetings on counter-terror efforts, it added.

The Kuwaiti minister was quoted as saying that Kuwait always works with the international community to carry out international resolutions bearing on the fight against terrorism. Kuwait also looks forward to coordinating with all friendly countries to exert concerted efforts to fight the scourge of terrorism, according to the release. The meeting was attended by Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Governor Mohammad Al-Hashel, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Farouk Bastaki and several other Kuwaiti officials. – KUNA