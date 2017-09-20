Kuwait urges UN to press Iraq over prisoners, national archive

EU commends Kuwait’s promotion of peace, security globally

NEW YORK: Kuwait urged UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) to press the Iraqi government to double efforts in the search of the Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons, as well as property and national archive.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of this “humanitarian file” during a meeting with Jan Kubic, the UN Secretary General Special Representative to Iraq. He said Kuwait attached great importance to this file and that it was necessary for UNAMI to press the government of Iraq to address this issue. Kubic briefed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled about the latest developments regarding the file of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing, properties and national archive. He also informed the Kuwaiti top diplomat about meetings with the Iraqi officials to urge them double the efforts in this humanitarian cause.

The meeting, held on sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, was attended by the Assistant Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s permanent representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi.

Promotion of peace

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini commended Kuwait for its efforts at regional and international levels to promote security and peace, as well as addressing crises in the area. Mogherini, during a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, said the EU was pleased with the level of cooperation with Kuwait. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also praised the EU’s endeavors to achieving security and stability regionally and globally.

Separately, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The meeting also touched upon bilateral relations and cooperation. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also held similar meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari, Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi Abdullah, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Thai Foreign Secretary Don Pramudwinai. – KUNA