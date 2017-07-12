Kuwait urges students to be ‘good ambassadors’ abroad

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares urged Kuwaitis who would be studying abroad to be “good ambassadors” of their country, and to represent the humanitarian side of Kuwait. Fares, also Minister of Education, made the remarks during an orientation with Kuwaitis with scholarships for the year 2017-18.

Scholarship is the “beginning of the path of building your personal future and development of your country which has given you a lot,” he said. Education, he added, was the tool for the development and prosperity of nations and their youth. Fatma Al-Senan, Assistant Undersecretary for Scholarships and Cultural Relations at Ministry of Higher Education, said the ministry has an ambitious strategy to develop education. She said Kuwait sought sustainable development through providing top-quality education for the nationals. Cultural attaches of countries in which scholarships were offered attended the orientation to explain to the students rules and regulations related to their studies, as well as social conditions in their countries. — KUNA