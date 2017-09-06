Kuwait urged to sever all ties with Myanmar

MPs blast international community, decry attacks against Rohingya Muslims

KUWAIT: A group of Kuwaiti MPs yesterday took the international community to task for its “shameful” silence over atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, saying it was tantamount to “genocide.” In a press conference organized by Kuwait’s National Assembly, the Kuwaiti lawmakers urged the Arab and Islamic world to take decisive action against Myanmar’s government. They pointed out that it was imperative to take immediate and concrete steps to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to put an end to the violence.

MP Jamaan Al-Harbash noted that Kuwait’s efforts to come to the aid of the Rohingyas encapsulate the nation’s illustrious history of standing up for what is right. He added that the press conference was met with approval and enthusiasm from across the board. Meanwhile, MP Abdullah Al-Enezi took a more hostile stance, suggesting that “Kuwait should sever all ties with Myanmar and the country should allow aid to pour in.”

MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi said that it was incumbent upon the Islamic world to protect Muslims and the crimes in Myanmar represent the worst that humanity has ever seen. The Kuwaiti parliamentarians underlined that no stone should be left unturned in getting the violence to stop. Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah had expressed Kuwait’s concern over the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Myanmar. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), some 3,000 members of the Rohingya community have been killed and 18,000 others displaced amid the violence.

Meanwhile, a prominent Islamic organization yesterday condemned the ‘crimes’ committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, describing the stateless people as among the most oppressed communities in the world. The international community should act decisively against atrocities taking place in Myanmar, read a statement by the Saudi-based Muslim World League.

The statement noted that the brutality that the Rohingyas have had to endure is a blemish on the history of humanity, as deep-rooted hatred and rancor have given way to unprecedented acts of violence. It also deplored any encroachments on personal liberty, irrespective of race, faith or ideology. Tens of thousands of Rohingyas have fled into neighboring countries since August 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base. – Agencies