Kuwait, UK, US army officials discuss cooperation

KUWAIT: Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Lieutenant General Mohammad Khaled Al-Khodr met yesterday with Britain’s Senior Defense Advisor on the Middle East Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer. The Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said in a statement that the joint meeting discussed ways of promoting and bolstering military cooperation. Separately, Khodr also met with the visiting US Naval Forces Central Commander Admiral Scott Stearney and his accompanying delegation. The officials discussed issues of mutual concerns. Chief of the Army’s Joint Training General Fawaz Al-Harbi attended both meetings.

In other news, Kuwait and Tunisia yesterday discussed ways of promoting and developing bilateral military cooperation, mainly in the field of training and exchange of expertise. This came during a meeting of the Kuwaiti-Tunisian military committee, held in Tunis with a Kuwaiti army delegation attending. Head of the Kuwaiti delegation Major General Mohammad Al-Kandari said the first-of-its-kind meeting aims at reinforcing bilateral relations and serving common interests between the armed forces of both Arab countries .The talks reflect mutual willingness to bolster bilateral cooperation in various military domains, he said. – KUNA