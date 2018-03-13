Kuwait, Turkmenistan strike numerous deals

President Berdimuhamedow in Kuwait in an official visit

KUWAIT: Kuwait and Turkmenistan yesterday signed a number of agreements in a lavish ceremony with both nations’ respective leaders in attendance. Presiding over the proceedings, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah by his side, was joined by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. The two sides have agreed to form a joint committee for cooperation, in addition to a bilateral visa exemption deal for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his Turkmen counterpart Rasit Meredow co-signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to hold regular discussions.

An MoU between Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Turkmen government was also signed, in which the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Turkmenistan’s deputy prime minister put their names on the dotted line. Kuwait’s Finance Minister Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf and the Turkmen deputy prime minister were also the signatories of an agreement for economic cooperation, in addition to a trade deal signed by Kuwaiti minister of commerce and industry Khaled Al-Roudhan and the Turkmen minister.

An MoU between Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Turkmengaz was sealed by Kuwaiti Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rashidi, along with the Turkmen president’s advisor on oil and gas issues Yagshygeldi Kakaev. The Kuwaiti and Turkmen governments also forged an agreement for closer ties on the cultural front, where Kuwaiti minister of state for national assembly affairs and acting information minister Adel Al-Kharifi co-signed the deal with Turkmenistan’s deputy prime minister.

A technical assistance document between KFAED and the Turkmen government was sealed, bearing the names of KFAED’s deputy director general Hisham Al-Wugayan and the chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Jepbarov Rahimberdy.

Turkmenistan’s President and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait yesterday on an official state visit where he held talks with His Highness Amir. President Berdimuhamedow was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah at Kuwait International Airport. The delegation of honor was headed by Amiri Diwan Advisor Khaled Youssef Al-Flaij. – KUNA