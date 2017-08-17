Kuwait, Turkey seek closer military ties

ANKARA: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held talks yesterday with his Turkish counterpart Nurettin Canikli over efforts to step up military cooperation. Upon arrival, the visiting Kuwaiti minister placed a wreath on the grave of Turkey’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. After touring Ataturk’s mausoleum in the Turkish capital, the Kuwaiti official said he was glad to have been acquainted with the transcontinental nation’s rich history. —KUNA