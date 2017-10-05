Kuwait, Turkey discuss military cooperation

ANKARA: The Turkish-Kuwaiti Joint Committee for Cooperation kicked off yesterday its fourth session meetings at Turkish General Staff headquarters in Ankara to boost means of military cooperation between the two nations. The Kuwaiti General Staff’s delegation was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning Brig Gen Mohammed Al- Kandari, while the Turkish side was headed by head of the foreign relations department at the Turkish General Staff.

The committee was formed out of the deep-rooted historical relations between Kuwait and Turkey, and upon the wise instructions of the political and military leaderships in both countries, a Kuwaiti military statement said. This also came to strengthen the bilateral military cooperation in all aspects. Head of strategic planning authority at the Turkish General Staff received Kandari earlier today, as both sides tackled military issues of common interest. — KUNA