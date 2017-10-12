Kuwait treats 180 Mosul’s civilians with prostheses

IRBIL: Kuwait continued its humanitarian aid through adopting the treatment of 180 injured civilians from Mosul city, those with prostheses, in a private hospital in Irbil yesterday. This is part of a medical projects carried out by Kuwait to help displaced Iraqis and those affected by the recent military operations, in support with the Kuwait Relief Society and the Kuwait Red Crescent, the Consul General of Kuwait Dr Omar Al-Kandari said.

There is a large sectors benefiting from the Kuwaiti medical aid, where there were many surgical operations and other assistance such as delivery of about 400 tons of medicines to hospitals in Mosul. Kuwait has also provided in August about 55 tons of medical aid of different medicines to hospitals in Mosul and the Kurdistan region and has treated more than 500 Iraqis through Kuwaiti charities. It has also funded the construction of five medical centers in the camps for displaced Mosul in Irbil and Dohuk. – KUNA