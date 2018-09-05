Kuwait to launch committee on int’l humanitarian law

KUWAIT: Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi issued a ministerial order to establish a permanent national committee for international humanitarian law. The committee, chaired by Afasi, will specialize in studying national legislations on the humanitarian law in accordance with Kuwait’s commitment to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release yesterday.

The committee is also tasked with providing consultation and advice to different bodies related to executing the law in the country, the ministry added. Moreover, it will organize training courses and seminars regarding the international humanitarian law to bring awareness to the matter. The statement noted that the committee will take part in regional and international conferences and events related to its tasks. It will also work on cooperating with other international bodies in the field. The committee will include representatives from different state bodies including ministries, Kuwait Faculty of Law and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS). – KUNA