Kuwait Times, Saudi Ministry of Media in historic partnership

KUWAIT: Kuwait Times is excited to announce an official partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Media. The cooperation was agreed upon under the umbrella of Kuwait hosting the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud and as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed’s vision for developing Saudi Arabia and the region.

During a meeting yesterday between Kuwait Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief Ziad Al-Alyan and Nada Al-Tuwaijri, advisor at the Saudi Ministry of Media, the two sides agreed to develop a program of cooperation that includes editorial and media cooperation, digital media development, youth training programs and outreach.

“We are delighted to be partnering with our Saudi counterparts to develop a stronger, more proactive and digital-focused media that tells Kuwait and Saudi stories to the outside world,” said Ziad Al-Alyan. Kuwait Times, the oldest English-language newspaper in the Gulf region, serves the country’s English-reading community as well as the growing population of bilingual Gulf youth and the international community interested in Kuwait and Gulf affairs.

“Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are historic allies and we look forward to working with Kuwait Times for a long and fruitful partnership,” said Nada Al-Tuwaijri. “This cooperation comes as part of His Highness the Crown Prince’s vision for developing and expanding ties, including media relations, with our neighbors in order to support his Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia’s future.”

The planned cooperation will be outlined in an official memorandum of understanding to be signed by the two sides at a later date. The cooperation comes in line with Kuwait’s long and historical ties with neighboring Saudi Arabia. Yesterday, HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosted Prince Mohammed at Bayan Palace during the crown prince’s historic visit to Kuwait.