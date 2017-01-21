Kuwait to take part in WHO’s meetings

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi yesterday affirmed Kuwait’s participation in meetings of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board due to start in Geneva on January 23rd and proceed till February 1st. In a statement ahead of his scheduled departure to Geneva today for partaking in the meetings, the minister affirmed necessity of cooperation with the organization to revamp national health schemes and programs.

WHO’s latest reports affirm that the State of Kuwait has succeeded in decreasing death rates among mothers and babies, combating polio, securing vaccines for children and abiding by international health regulations, minister Harbi added. The meetings’ agenda deals with precautions against non-communicable chronic diseases, affiliated health hazards, and preparations for the UN summit due to address the issue of combating non-communicable diseases (2018). —KUNA