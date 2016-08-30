Kuwait tackles dwindling fish wealth

KUWAIT: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) launched yesterday the second phase of a national campaign titled ‘enriching the fish wealth,’ effective September. Dr Khaled Abdulelah, in charge of KISR’s fish breeding, said that the institute will release into the sea waters up to 135,000 fish during the coming days; in coordination with government authorities and public welfare societies.

The institute, in the first stage of the campaign, released more than 126, 000 fish into the territorial waters, he said, indicating that the project is vital to make up for dwindling amounts of the fish in Kuwait’s sea waters. He called for abstention from excessive fishing or acts that damage the marine environment. The first phase of the project, patronized by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was launched last August. — KUNA