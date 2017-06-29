Kuwait swelters as temperature hits 50 deg celsius

KUWAIT: Hot weather will prevail during the weekend in Kuwait with temperatures soaring up to 51 Degrees Celsius, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, weather forecaster at Kuwait Meteorological Center said yesterday.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Qarawi said that today’s weather will be very hot with moderate to fresh northwesterly wind at the speed of 20-40 kph during the day.

During the evening, there will be moderate northwesterly wind with the speed of 12-32 kph. Al-Qarawi added that the minimum and maximum temperatures will be at 32 to 49 degrees Celsius respectively.

Tomorrow’s minimum and maximum temperatures would be 31 and 49 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather will be hot with wind speed of 6-22 kph. The status of the sea will be normal with waves reaching 1 to 2 feet. —KUNA