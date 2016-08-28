Kuwait surveys sporadic fish kill cases in bay

KUWAIT: A comprehensive survey of Kuwait Bay yesterday has found minimal fish deaths, the Environment Public Authority (EPA) announced, adding that there have been sporadic cases of fish washed up on shore.

The survey, which encompassed the entire Kuwait Bay area and was conducted in conjunction with the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR), came about after reports of mass fish deaths, EPA Director General Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al- Houmoud Al-Sabah said in a statement to the press.

Moreover, he added that the survey will continue in order to get a clearer picture on conditions in the bay area. Meanwhile, Director General of PAAAFR Tawfik Al-Haddad noted that the issue of fish deaths will be thoroughly examined. —KUNA