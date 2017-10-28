Kuwait stresses importance of women enrolment in development plans

NEW YORK: The state of Kuwait underlined the importance of involving women in development plans and decision-making, and activating her role in civil community organizations. This came through a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative Deputy of Kuwait to United Nations Counselor Bader Abdullah Al-Munayikh before United Nations Security Council about women empowerment in society, peace, and security, as part of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly held on Friday night.

“Kuwaiti woman became a minister, undersecretary, Member of Parliament, ambassador and a representative of her country in international scenes, Kuwait will not stop pushing for more work to empower woman and ensure her effective participation in society,” Munayikh said.

The state of Kuwait has revised all legislation related to this matter and contributed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, the country was able to find an institutional mechanism to protect women from all forms of domestic and social violence, he added.

The Counselor said that despite the eight resolutions mentioned in the Security Council plan on Women, Peace and Security, it is important to note that the agenda of this issue still needs further commitments to ensure its full implementation.

“State members have to ensure the involvement of these resolutions within the UN agenda especially the Security Council”. He noted “On the occasion of the seventeenth anniversary of the adoption of UNSC resolution 1325 (2000), I would like to take this opportunity to assure Kuwait’s commitment to the principles listed in the UN agenda of women, peace and security plan,” the Counselor said.

The State of Kuwait strongly believed that gender equality, empowerment of women and the protection of women’s rights are essential elements of sustainable development and conflict prevention.

Women’s effective participation in conflict resolution, humanitarian efforts, peace building and political processes are essential to maintaining peace. He noted. In this regard, Munayikh thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his annual report on the implementation of resolutions 1325 (2000) and 2122 (2013) on women, peace and security, which provides an update on progress made with a focus on how to contribute directly to the implementation of the Agenda.

Munyikh said that the past two decades have shown sufficient reliable evidence that participation of women strengthens efforts to protect economic recovery, deepen peace-building efforts and reaffirm the commitment of Kuwait to work towards empowering women to ensure the sustainability of peace and security. – KUNA