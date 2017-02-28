Kuwait stresses importance of undermining IS cyberspace use

LONDON: Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh stressed yesterday the importance of increasing pressure on the so-called Islamic State (IS) and undermining its use of cyberspace.

Sabeeh made his remarks on the sidelines of his participation at the meeting of the Coalition’s Communications Working Group to Counter IS in London. It is also important to prevent the terrorist group from gaining new supporters, recruiting fighters, and sending encoded e-messages to conduct terrorist acts, said the Kuwaiti official, who heads Kuwait’s delegation at the meeting. Closer cooperation with the international community is essential to blocking IS and other terrorist groups from using the cyberspace entirely, Sabeeh noted.

The increasing danger of terrorism around the world, as well as simplicity and easiness of misusing the cyberspace to conduct criminal operations, compel everyone to bear their responsibilities, and reflect the importance of opening communication channels continuously to eliminate terrorism. – KUNA