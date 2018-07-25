Kuwait steps up fight against money laundering: Minister

KUWAIT: Kuwait makes it a point to keep abreast of global efforts to stifle such nefarious practices as money laundering and terror financing, the country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said yesterday.

Kuwait has made tremendous headway in the fight against these unscrupulous deeds, Roudhan was cited as saying in a statement issued by the ministry of commerce and industry. He added that the ministry, which is currently involved in a workshop in conjunction with the US Department of Justice over detecting suspicious business transactions, has taken steps to keep money-laundering operations at bay.”

Luring investment is highly contingent upon a vibrant business environment,” the minister emphasized, citing the need for rigid anti-money laundering legislation. Local bodies and a phalanx of experts have assembled for the workshop, which concluded yesterday. – KUNA