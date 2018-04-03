Kuwait showcases health products and services at medical exhibition

Philippines promotes medical tourism

KUWAIT: A three-day international health exhibition opened yesterday at the Kuwait International Fair Ground in Mishref. The Kuwait Health Exhibition & Conference showcases various local clinics and international hospitals, along with health products and services. The event from April 3-5 is being held under the patronage of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, who was represented by MoH Undersecretary Dr Muhammad Al-Khasti, who inaugurated the event.

The health exhibition is held for buyers, decision makers and others from various medical fields searching for the best products and health services. This year’s expo focuses on sports and fitness products, and features seminars and conferences on the future of healthcare, advancement of surgery and hospital care. “This is my second time opening this expo, and it’s very exciting to be part of it. Kuwaitis want the best healthcare providers, products and services. A lot of companies and products are here, so I wish everyone a very successful venture in our market,” Khasti said.

Around 100 participants in the expo hail from various parts of the world. Medical City Clark (Hospital) from the Philippines is one of the gold sponsors. The medical city encourages Kuwaitis and expats to visit their booth for free medical consultations, especially for people who are overweight. “We want to share our expertise in bariatric surgery – we offer free assessment to overweight patients in Kuwait. The good thing is that if you sign up until April 5, we will provide a special promo package. Medical City Clark is committed to partnering with Kuwaitis and expats to share the best of our medical expertise,” said Dr Emanuel Astudillo, a bariatric and metabolic surgeon from Medical City Clark.

Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa said the Philippines is participating in the health expo for the third time. “Thanks to Medical City Clark for actively promoting Philippines medical tourism, which is world-class. This is another proof how the Philippines is competing in the medical world right now. We are proud, and I know that the Kuwaiti market is searching for the best partners. We want to showcase this hospital in our country. We are not only world-class in caring for people, but also in terms of technology and experts in the field. We are now in the forefront,” he said.

By Ben Garcia