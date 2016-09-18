Kuwait seeks support for UN Security Council seat – PM: ‘Historic responsibility’ to preserve peace, fight terror

NEW YORK: Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, hoped UN member states support Kuwait’s quest for Security Council membership. The premier, in a statement shortly after arrival in New York to represent HH the Amir at the 71st UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, said Kuwait looks forward to the support of UN member states for its candidacy for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2018-19 in the elections due to be held in June 2017.

Sheikh Jaber called on the international community to live up to its “historic responsibility” to preserve international peace, security and stability, as well as stepping up the fight against terrorism. “Kuwait is keen on continuing its support to the UN so it can play an active role in helping many countries overcome crises and provide a decent life for their people,” he added.

He said Kuwait has actively contributed to UN efforts to address international disasters and crises, as well as contribute to development in many countries, stressing on the UN’s major responsibility regarding uncertainties and terrorist acts threatening security and stability in the Middle East.

Later yesterday, HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah at his residence in New York, in the presence of Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA