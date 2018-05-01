Kuwait seeks economic integration with Saudi

KUWAIT: The President of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Ali Al-Ghanem asserted Monday on improving trade and investment relations with Saudi Arabia through joint ventures, as part of Kuwait development plan and economic integration between both countries. Ghanem made his remarks at the Kuwaiti-Saudi economic forum held incorporation with the Saudi Chamber, adding the chamber is ready to provide all necessary facilities to overcome any obstacles.

Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Ahmad Al-Rajhi praised, in a similar statement, Kuwait’s “pioneer” leading role in the development of economic relations. Rajhi hailed efforts between both the two countries in providing great possibilities for the right environment for exchanged businesses.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development representative Hamed Al-Aidan delivered a presentation on the comprehensive development plan analyzing Kuwait’s vision for 2035.

On behalf of Kuwait’s Assistant General Director of Investment Promotions authority, Mohammad Yaqoub explained the benefits and advantages for foreign investors presented by Director of Public Relations Partnership Projects Lolwa Al-Saif providing the organizations offers and main projects in Kuwait alongside the private sector. Director of Saudi Business Development, General Investment authority Hashem Al-Fozan also briefly presented investment opportunities that aim to attract outside investors, under the vision of the Kingdom 2030.

In conjunction with Mazin Al-Hamdan Director of Environmental and Development exports authority delivered details of the organization and services it provides. The Economic Forum witnessed participation from governmental agencies from both sides of the spectrum along with a delegation of 40 members representing private companies. – KUNA