Kuwait SC wins Amir Football Cup

Club lifts trophy for 13th time
KUWAIT: Kuwait SC won His Highness the Amir Football Cup after beating Al-Arab SC 3-0 in a clash held at Jaber International Stadium yesterday, bagging the championship for the 13th time in the club’s history. The clash was sponsored by HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was represented by HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Kuwait’s first goal was in the 5th minute and the lead was extended by Jumaa Saeed’s header in the 33rd minute. Al-Arabi tried hard to narrow the gap in the second half, but Hussain Al-Harbi of Kuwait SC nailed the third goal in the 88th minute. This is Kuwait SC’s third title this year after winning the Super Cup and VIVA premier league.
The Amir Cup was launched in the 1961-62 season. Qadsiya SC have won the cup 16 times, Al-Arabi 15 times and Kuwait 12 times. Kazma SC won the title seven times, while Samliya and Yarmouk have won the title twice. Fahaheel won it once. – KUNA
|This article was published on 08/05/2018
