Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE affirm support to Bahrain’s financial stability

Bahraini Crown Prince hails financial support

MANAMA: Finance ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, affirmed in a joint statement Wednesday on their commitment to support public finances stability in Bahrain and to continue to stimulate economic growth through the implementation of a program to achieve fiscal balance between expenditure and government revenues. A joint statement quoted by Bahrain news agency (BNA), said the ministers held a meeting in Manama, during which they reviewed a report prepared by the joint technical team of those countries in coordination with the Arab Monetary Fund, including the program to achieve financial balance.

The statement noted that this comes due to the strong bond and ties between the four countries, constructive cooperation, and common destiny, adding that all options will be available to provide support needed finalize the strategic plan of an integrated program, which would enhance the stability of public finances in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, welcomed the support presented by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE towards strengthening Bahrain’s fiscal stability, which he described as “a reflection of the strength of relations between the countries.”

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted Crown Prince Salman as he received Mohammad Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia, Obaid Al-Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Finance of Kuwait, and Dr Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, Chairman and Director General of the Arab Monetary Fund, at Riffa Palace. During the meeting, Prince Salman noted the longstanding ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait. The Crown Prince highlighted the strength of cooperation and unity between Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Kuwait, adding that the countries’ shared objectives and values underpin extensive collaboration. Shaikh Ahmad bin Mohammad Al-Khalifa, Minister of Finance of Bahrain, also attended the meeting. – KUNA