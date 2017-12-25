Kuwait, Saudi agree on economic diversification: Sheikh Nasser

‘New Kuwait 2035’ working group meets

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia see eye-to-eye on each other’s economic diversification plans.

Sheikh Nasser made the remarks at a ‘New Kuwait 2035′ working group meeting on Sunday, attended by Saudi Arabia’s visiting Royal Court Advisor Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, a Kuwait Defense Ministry statement read. The Saudi official’s attendance of the talks was a “great opportunity” to outline to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince, Premier and Defense Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman “coordination” on the two countries’ development visions, said Kuwait’s deputy premier. “The future visions adopted by both countries are ambitious plans that boost their strength and unity,” he said, in reference to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s ‘New Kuwait 2035’ vision and the ‘Saudi 2030 Vision.’

After having earlier received an invitation for an official visit to Saudi Arabia from Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Sheikh

Nasser said he would be briefing Saudi officials on the matter during talks with the prince. Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah yesterday met at Seif Palace US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence R Silverman.

According to the Defense Ministry’s public relations department, both sides discussed during the meeting issues of mutual concern and ways of bolstering bilateral relations. The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khoder, Ministry of Defense’s Undersecretary Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

and Chief of US Office of Military Cooperation Brigadier-General David San Clemente.-KUNA