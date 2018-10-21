Kuwait, Romania hold talks, sign agreements

KUWAIT: Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held an official meeting with his Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila at Bayan Palace yesterday. A number of agreements were sealed after the talks, including a memorandum of understanding for regular negotiations involving both countries’ respective foreign ministries, as well as a tourism cooperation deal. Amid a sense of amity that pervaded the talks, both premiers discussed how much progress has been made in bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sector, where trade ties have shown marked improvement. Matters of mutual concern, in addition to global happenings were also among the topics of discussion in a meeting that brought together a number of officials from across the Kuwaiti political spectrum.

Dancila also visited the Kuwaiti Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and met with KCCI’s chair Ali Al-Ghanem, who stated that the trade volume between Kuwait and Romania came to $111 million last year. Kuwait and Romania have shown a mutual desire to take bilateral ties to new levels, Ghanem noted, adding that there is untapped potential for greater bilateral trade. In the meantime, Dancila acknowledged the private sector’s increasingly significant contributions towards economic growth, saying that Romania offers bountiful opportunities for foreign investment.

Also yesterday, Romania’s Prime Minister paid a visit to the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City, where she toured around its courtyard and facilities. Dancila also visited Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Salmiya, where she, and her accompanying delegation, checked out its luxurious showrooms and reviewed its most recent activities targeting various age groups and interests. Furthermore, the Romanian top official paid a visit to Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on the Arabian Gulf Road, where she attended some of its shows. Dancila was accompanied by head of the mission of honor Sheikh Dr Salem Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA