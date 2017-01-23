Kuwait reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak: OIE

144 birds were found dead in the area of Jahra

PARIS: Kuwait reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in ducks, geese and pheasants, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said yesterday, citing an official Kuwaiti report.

Some 144 birds were found dead in the area of Jahra, according to the report posted by the Paris-based OIE. The World Health Organization called on all countries yesterday to monitor closely outbreaks of the deadly virus in birds and poultry and to report promptly any human cases that could signal the start of a flu pandemic. The H5N8 virus is highly deadly for poultry but has never been found in humans.