Kuwait remembers Al-Sadeq Mosque suicide bombing

KUWAIT: Kuwaitis of all walks of life remembered the deadly terrorist attack on worshipers at Imam Al-Sadeq Mosque two years ago. As they commemorate those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, Kuwaitis never forget that the tragic incident was as a symbol of the strength of their social fabric.

A ceremony was held Sunday and attended by Deputy Minister of Amir Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah to mark the second anniversary of the incident. They emphasized that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s visit to the mosque after the attack was a relief to families and relatives of the victims.

“The second anniversary of the incident reminds us about the unforgettable stances of His Highness the Amir and noble Kuwaiti people who stood firm against those who wanted evil for their country,” former minister of public works and former minister of state for municipal affairs Fadhel Safar said. He called on Kuwaiti people to stay as united as they were at the time of the incident.

Businessman Jawad Bukhamseen said that Kuwaitis reaction to the incident gave the most remarkable examples of the heroic stand against those who sought to create chaos and instigate sedition. He recalled His Highness the Amir’s wise reaction and notably his immediate presence at the scene. He reemphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among Kuwaiti people.

Last year, His Highness the Amir was keen to attend the reopening of Imam Al-Sadeq Mosque after renovation and to pray in it, he said, adding that the assault’s anniversary has become a symbol of Kuwait’s unity.

In his turn, head of Al-Baghli charity Ibrahim Al-Baghli echoed the same view. The incident of Imam Al-Sadeq Mosque is a symbol of national unity as it brought together all segments of society, he said. He went on to say that this day has embodied the national unity in words and deeds.

Meanwhile, former assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior for public security affairs Abdulfattah Al-Ali said the tragic incident embodied the solidarity and unity among people of Kuwait. He stressed that the unity among all Kuwaitis is the driver of development in all fields.

Ali said that the incident brought together the Kuwaitis and proved their original strong unity in the face of adversities. He noted that this unity has foiled the malicious schemes of those who wanted evil for the country.

Ahmad Al-Rifai, the son of the martyr Abdulhamid Al-Rifai, said that the anniversary of the bombing of Al-Sadeq Mosque has become a symbol of Kuwaitis’ unity and solidarity to defend their country. Al-Rifai said that His Highness the Amir’s visit to the site of the explosion was a gesture of humanity and fatherhood.

Mohammad Al-Khawaja, the son of martyr Jassem Al-Khawaja, said that the terrorist attack has showed Kuwait as one united family. He said that His Highness the Amir’s speech following the incident had touched the hearts of families and relatives of the victims.

Hussein Abu Zaid, one of the victims of Al-Sadeq Mosque, said was wounded in the bombing and received treatment at the hospital for 15 days. Abu Zaid expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir describing him as the father of all Kuwaitis. His Highness the Amir’s words were a cure for the wounds of the victims, he said, adding that he will teach his children and grandchildren His Highness speech after the incident. A Saudi suicide bomber blew himself up at the Imam Al-Sadeq Mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015, corresponding with the ninth day of Ramadan, killing 26 worshippers and wounding 227 others. – KUNA