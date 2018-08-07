Kuwait rejects interference

KUWAIT: Kuwait followed with concern the latest development of relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada, stressing its firm position rejecting interference in the internal affairs of states and respecting their sovereignty in line with international charters and norms, a foreign ministry source said yesterday. Kuwait remains hopeful that the two countries will be able to work out from this position, the source added. Saudi Arabia has suspended diplomatic ties and new trade dealings with Canada in response to Canada’s call for the release of whom it called “women’s rights activists” in the kingdom. Riyadh has also declared the Canadian ambassador to the Gulf state “persona non grata”, ordering the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours. – KUNA