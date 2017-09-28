Kuwait reiterates support to ‘one Iraq’

KUWAIT: An official source at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed the country’s initial stance in support of ‘one Iraq’ with its independence, sovereignty, security and stability. The source hoped that the recent independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan would not impact Iraq’s great efforts to liberate its territories from terrorism, and the so-called Islamic State (IS).

The source expressed conviction that “brothers” in Baghdad and Irbil realize the immensity of the challenges and the difficulty of the stage their nation, and the region, are going through. This is likely to help them contain any negative repercussions that might come out of the vote, within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution and the unity of the country, to maintain a free, secure, stable and unified Iraq, the source concluded. – KUNA