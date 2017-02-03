Kuwait reigns at the Sixth International Grand Prix

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sixth International Grand Prix came to a close on Thursday at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex with the participation of more than 650 shooters. Kuwait topped the medals table with a total of 20 (7 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze), seconded by Saudi Arabia with 9 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze). Qatar took the third position with (2 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze); 4th – Bahrain with (4 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze); 5th – UAE with (3 gold, 2 bronze); 6th – Oman with 1 gold (3 silver, 5 bronze); 7th – Tunisia with (1 gold, 1 bronze); 8th- Egypt and Morocco with one gold each; 9th – Lebanon with two silver; 10th – Iraq with one silver and 11th- Jordan with two bronze.

The final day of competitions saw four events including the Double Trap Men teams in which the UAE won the gold medal, while Kuwait took silver while Qatar grabbed the bronze. In the Men’s Individual Double Trap, Qatar’s Hamad Almerri took first place and the gold medal while Kuwait’s SaadLafi took the silver. UAE’s Khalid Al-Kaabi won the bronze medal.

In the 50-Meter Prone Rifle team event, Oman was first with 1824.1 points, followed by Bahrain with 1820.9 points and Saudi Arabia with 1813 points respectively. In the 50-Meter Prone Rifle Men Individual event, Bahrain’s Salman Zaman took the first position with 205.3 points; Oman’s Esam Al-Beloushi (second) had 202.6 points while his compatriot Younis Al-Hanthali (third) grabbed 181.2 points.

By Abdellatif Sharaa