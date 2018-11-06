Kuwait refers army officers to prosecution over students’ death

Audit Bureau set to brief cabinet on 2017-18 budget review

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has issued a decree sending the findings of a probe committee on the death of Ali Al Sabah Military Academy students to the Public Prosecution and military judiciary. Accordingly, a number of army officers have been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Kuwaiti army’s general staff said in a statement yesterday.

The edict came as the joint committee entrusted with investigations into the incident completed its job and came up with relevant findings, it elaborated. The committee’s final report related to August 2018 incidents was sent to Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, it added. In this regard, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad voiced deep thanks and gratitude to the ministries of interior, health and justice for their fervent efforts and participation in the joint panel, according to the statement. He also voiced much confidence in the military establishment and its personnel, while thanking local mass media for having exercised a high level of responsibility in covering such incidents.

Budget review

In other news, the State Audit Bureau will attend an upcoming Cabinet session to discuss its 2017-18 fiscal review into the budgets of state institutions amid efforts to boost transparency and fight corruption. At their weekly session on Monday, ministers decided to invite the bureau’s acting chief Adel Al-Saraawi to discuss the report in detail, and to make the necessary arrangements in response to its recommendations. It is the first time that this action will be taken amid aims to safeguard public funds and support efforts to improve transparency and tackle corruption.

The Cabinet later discussed the recent developments on its ‘New Kuwait’ 2035 national development plan, which includes numerous projects. Briefing them on the 2018-19 fiscal year first quarter was Minister of Social Affairs and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh. The report highlighted the implementation of strategic projects, legislative requirements and challenges that may face these projects. It also presented recommendations set forth after assessments carried out by firms tasked with executing these projects.

The Cabinet praised the report’s contents, which will later be referred to the parliament. The ministers were also briefed on a separate report discussing state reforms to improve the country’s business environment and competitiveness standards. Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan discussed the details of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business annually-compiled data on Kuwait, which showed improvements on several sectors. – KUNA