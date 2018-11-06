Kuwait receives third of total annual rainfall in one day

KUWAIT: Kuwait received more than a third of its total average annual rainfall overnight Monday to Tuesday as a result of torrential rains. The Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday that rainwater from the thunderstorms reached 58 millimeters in Kuwait City. Kuwait’s annual rainfall averages 75 to 150 millimeters.

Flooding across the country Monday night and early Tuesday morning left hundreds of vehicles stranded in flooded streets, homes and small businesses with basements flooded and cars damaged from flying debris and fallen structures. Winds reached up to 64 kilometers per hour, according to the DGCA.

Interior Ministry officers and Fire services were involved in rescue operations in flooded areas, evacuating people including children from flooded buildings, closing roads and directing traffic away from flooded highways, underpasses and other areas.

Meanwhile the government declared a public holiday, closing all ministries, government departments, public and private schools, universities and applied educational institutes. Some private sector companies were shuttered or opened only partial operations.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that no injuries or deaths have so far been reported as a result of the rains. At least one hospital, unconfirmed to be Farwaniya hospital, experienced flooding of its ground-level floors.

Emergency services including ambulances have been put on alert as weather conditions remain unstable and more rain remains possible.

By Jamie Etheridge