Kuwait receives new info on missing citizens in Iraq

Jarallah says only few issues pending before joint meeting

BAGHDAD: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said yesterday that Iraqi authorities have provided him with new information regarding missing Kuwaiti persons, adding that Baghdad “prioritizes this tragic humanitarian issue”. The citizens have been missing from the time of the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait in 1990/1991. Jarallah made this statement during a meeting of senior officials in preparation for the sixth session of the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi Higher Ministerial Committee due today.

He noted that he was told by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Omar Al-Barzangi of “new information on the issue of Kuwaiti missing persons”. Jarallah did not disclose the new facts, which he described as a “glimmer of light at the end of a dark tunnel”. “We urge you to remedy this humanitarian issue that has greatly distressed all Kuwaitis,” he added. He also noted that both nations have mended fences, with only a few issues that need to be sorted out.

A preparatory meeting was co-chaired by Jarallah and Barzangi, with several officials from both sides attending. At the onset of the meeting, Barzangi appreciated Kuwait’s humanitarian aid and help in extinguishing oilfield fires, as well as its agreement to delay Iraqi compensations. “The Iraqi people will never forget those who stood side by side with them under such circumstances,” the Iraqi official said.

On his country’s fight against terrorism, he said the Iraqi army was making significant gains in its war on terrorism, and would fully liberate Mosul very soon. On his part, Jarallah said Kuwait attaches much significance to the joint committee, which constitutes a solid foundation for better relations between both countries, especially as the committee looks into all details that concern both neighbors. He added that Kuwait is proud of its support to Iraq, and is interested in Iraq’s stability and prosperity. – KUNA