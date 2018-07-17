Kuwait received no UN complaints regarding social aid

KUWAIT: Official sources at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) denied receiving any remarks from the United Nations concerning social aid paid to Kuwaiti citizens monthly. The sources added that the ministry will continue to pay the monthly aid to those who are entitled to it as per ministry resolutions and laws. The sources also refuted rumors about plans to transfer the social aid to Zakat House, noting that MSAL has a special committee to periodically review all cases of aid recipients. The sources explained that the aid sum is KD 559 in addition to KD 121 to the wife or eldest child or sibling, plus KD 65 for the 3rd to 10th family member with a maximum of KD 1,200 and minimum of KD 255 per family.

By A Saleh