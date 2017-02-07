Kuwait to receive Russian tanks soon: Solomatin

Ambassador talks relations with Kuwait, Syria, Iran

KUWAIT: Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Alexey Solomatin yesterday hailed Russia-Kuwait ties, as Kuwait was the first country in the Arabian Gulf to establish diplomatic relations with Russia. “There is respect and desire to cooperate more with Kuwait and exchange visits. We are going to strengthen our relationship with Kuwait through meetings and talks covering economic, technical, cultural, military and economic fields. Bilateral trade has risen to more than $400 million, and there is a desire to increase this figure,” he said.

During a press conference on the occasion of the Diplomats’ Day, Solomatin said Russia has a good relationship with all countries around the world. “We always take our decisions according to international laws and with respect to all countries. This is why Russian politics has seen great success with all countries, including Kuwait,” he said.

Russian tank

On the Russian tank ‘T-90ms’ that Kuwait has bought for $15 million, the ambassador said Kuwait has the right to choose the best. The Russian tanks will arrive in Kuwait soon, along with other hardware as part of the military cooperation deal that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed based on the interests of the two countries.

Solomatin also spoke about the Syrian situation. “Russia explained itself over every step it took with evidence, pictures and documents, but some countries chose not to listen to facts,” he said. He added that the Syrian war has been ongoing for six years, but Russia started to get involved one year ago to help Syria in its fight against terrorists. “We had to fight for the sake of Syrians, but after liberation, the Syrian people should build their country without interventions,” he said.

“There are two terrorists groups in Syria – IS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front. They changed their name, but their actions remain the same – beheading and killing people. Some terrorists have returned to Kuwait and other countries and set up sleeper cells – underground groups of terrorists. We fought the terrorists and we offered truce agreements to the Syrian opposition,” Solomatin added.

Iran

About the Russia-Iran relationship, he said Russia has good relations with Iran, but the current crisis between Iran and GCC countries has to end. “The countries should not provoke each other. We suggest all GCC countries to live in peace and respect.” He stressed that Russia is developing ideas that reflect His Highness the Amir’s letter to Iran that aimed at calming tensions between the GCC and Iran. Speaking on behalf of the six council members, Kuwait’s foreign minister had declared that for the Gulf and Iran to repair relations, Tehran must stop meddling in Arab countries’ internal affairs. Solomatin concluded by congratulating Kuwait on the occasion of its National and Liberation Days.

By Faten Omar