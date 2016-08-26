Kuwait Radio wins 2 awards at Jordan Festival for Arab Media

AMMAN: The two programs, ‘Maraheb’ (welcome) and ‘Ahlam Al-Zarazir’ (dreams of swallows) produced by Kuwait Radio, have respectively won the gold and silver awards, of the Third Jordan Festival for Arab Media. The gold award of the competition of live broadcasting radio program and the silver award of the radio social series competition were handed to Director of Kuwait Radio Main Saad Al-Findi. The Festival’s Secretariat granted recognition awards to Kuwait TV for its ‘Bayya’et Al-Nekhi’ serial, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense for its continued participation in the annual event.

The two awards were received by the TV representative Amer Al-Amer and the media advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Lt-Gen (retired) Abdulaziz Al-Ris. The awards came in recognition of the active efforts of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information which is keen taking part in the media events on the regional Arab level, said the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Media Planning and Development Mohammad Al-Ghawwash.

“Our participation in Jordan Festival is in implementation of the instruction of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al- Sabah to support the Arab media joint action,” Al-Ghawwash, who doubles as President of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), said in statements to KUNA.

He added that the Ministry’s delegation took part in all symposia and seminars held on the sidelines of the festival which is sponsored by the Arab League. The threeday festival provided the Arab broadcasters with an opportunity to share experience in making use of the advances in information technology and media industry. — KUNA