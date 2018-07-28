Kuwait public witnesses this century’s longest lunar eclipse



KUWAIT: People in Kuwait witnessed the century’s longest lunar eclipse on Friday, with the moon looking purple as it is aligned with earth and sun, lasting for 1:43 hours. The eclipse starts with a shade covering the moon which turns to a full eclipse then to partial and then ends. The public and meteorologists were following the eclipse, which happens through three phases: the shade at 8:15 pm, the partial eclipse at 9:24 pm and the full eclipse at 10:29 pm, then ends at 2:29 am. The eclipse occurs because the sun, earth and moon will be aligned, so the shadow of earth will reflect on moon thus restricting sun rays. Upcoming full lunar eclipse would take place on January 21, 2019. – KUNA