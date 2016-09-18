Kuwait police captain arrested with drugs in Egypt

KUWAIT: A Kuwait police captain was recently arrested at Hurghada airport, Egypt with the possession of three bars of hashish and a large quantity of illicit pills just before departing to Turkey, said security sources. The officer, who had been to Egypt on vacation, seemed so confused while checking in for the flight and on checking his luggage, airport detectives found the drugs.

Drug overdose

A citizen, who had just been released from prison after doing jail term in 19 drug-related cases, was recently found dead at his house, said security sources noting that initial investigations suggest that the man had died of drug overdose. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Strange case

A citizen recently insisted on filing a case when his parrot flew away, said security sources noting that the man first asked the police to help him search for the lost bird and when they told him it was not part of their duties to do so, he insisted on filing a case accusing unidentified people of stealing it. The man explained that he had clipped the wings of the bird, but the feathers grew longer and it fled out of its cage.

Vehicle vandalized

A citizen recently filed a complaint accusing a young man of damaging his vehicle while driving recklessly in Jahra, said security sources noting that the suspect lost control and hit the citizen’s parked vehicle before he drove away. A case was filed and a search is on for the runaway driver.

Sister thief

A female citizen recently filed a complaint against her own sister at Sulaibiya police station, said security sources. In her complaint, the citizen reported that her sister came over to her house, assaulted her and then left after stealing her purse with cash money, IDs and credit cards in it. A case was filed and the sister is being summoned for further investigation.

Husband assaults wife

An Egyptian married to a non-Kuwaiti recently filed a complaint against her own husband accusing him of assault, said security sources. According to case papers, the husband got very angry when his wife confronted him with photos on his own mobile phone proving that he had been cheating on her. The woman said that he brutally assaulted her and filed a medical report with her injuries. a case was filed and the husband is being summoned for further investigations.

Juvenile thief

A citizen who had reported that unidentified robbers had broken open his vehicle while it was parked outside his house and stolen his mobile phone, returned to the police two days later reporting that a juvenile neighbor returned the mobile phone claiming that he found it on the ground near the vehicle. However, on summoning the juvenile, he confessed that he had stolen the mobile phone with the help from another neighbor before he felt sorry about it.

Child drowns in pool

A stateless child recently drowned in a swimming pool in Kabed area, said security sources noting that the girl was rushed to a hospital but she arrived dead.

Mobile store looted

A 22-year-old citizen was recently arrested over charges of robbing a mobile phone store owned by a female citizen in Khaitan, said security sources noting that though the suspect had his face covered on the store’s security cameras, detectives identified him but he still denied it was him. Further investigations are still in progress.

A citizen recently reported to police that his 2013 model vehicle was missing though it was parked outside the house in Abu Halifa. It was locked and he had the keys. The incident took place when he left the house for prayer. A case was filed.

(Al-Rai/ Al-Anbaa)