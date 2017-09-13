Kuwait plays vital role in regional stability: Turkey

Premier off to Ankara on official visit

ANKARA: Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, plays a vital role in maintaining regional security and stability, said Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim yesterday. In an exclusive interview, Yilidirim indicated that the visit by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will contribute to the development of ties as desired by both Kuwaiti and Turkish leaderships as well as people.

Bilateral relations are strong and both countries are eager to pursue more cooperative venues, said Yildirim who revealed that there were more than 40 signed agreements and memos between the two nations. He indicated that cooperation in the defense domain is one of the sectors that his country was eager to develop with Kuwait.

He added that regional challenges required such solidarity among world countries. Yildirim called for expanding the volume of commercial exchange with Kuwait, increasing the number from $1.2 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in the near future. The Turkish official also commended the increasing number of Kuwaitis seeking his country as a touristic destination, revealing that some 95,000 Kuwaitis visited Turkey since the beginning of this year.

The number will hopefully increase as Turkey issued a policy last August to offer Kuwaitis free-visa admission to the country for periods between 90 and 180 days, indicated Yildirim. Kuwaitis have also heavily sought real-estate properties in Turkey which is a positive sign for both economies, said the top Turkish official who hoped to further boost relations in the future.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left yesterday for Turkish capital Ankara on a state official visit. He is accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, Minister of Commerce and Industry in addition to Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudan, Head of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) delegation Abdullah Al-Humaidi, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and senior officials and the Foreign Ministery, His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan, National Guard, Investment Promotion Authority, General Authority for Investment and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Al-Zawawi. – KUNA