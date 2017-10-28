Kuwait places two Yemeni entities, 11 persons on terror list

KUWAIT: A senior source at the Foreign Ministry has announced the designation of two Yemeni entities and 11 individuals as terrorist. In line with Kuwait’s efforts to counter terrorism and dry up terrorist groups’ financial resources, the anti-terror committee, chaired by the Foreign Ministry has placed two Yemeni entities and 11 Yemeni individuals on Kuwait terror list for leading, financing, or supporting Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State (IS) terrorist groups, the source said.

The source pointed out that the move was taken in coordination with the United States and within the framework of the newly-formed Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), which is co-chaired by the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The designation of these entities and individuals comes also in implementation of the UNSC resolution No. 1373 of 2001, which was issued under article seven of the UN charter, the source stated.

The source emphasized that the measures taken-by the government in this regard — are in line with the state’s constitution, law and regulations. The source identified the designated entities as Yemeni Rahmah Charitable Organization and Al Khayr Supermarket and named the individuals as: Nayif Salih Salim al-Qaysi, Abd al-Wahhab Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab al-Humayqani, Hashim Muhsin Aydarus, Nashwan al-Adani, Khalid Abdullah Salih al-Marfadi, Sayf Abdulrab Salem al-Hayashi, Adil Abduh Fari Uthman al-Dhubhani, Radwan Muhammad Hasan Qanan, Wali Nashwan al-Yafi’i, Khalid Sa’id Ghabish al-Ubaydi and Bilal Ali al-Wafi. – KUNA