Kuwait places 9 on terror list

KUWAIT: Kuwait has designated nine terrorists for their link with Afghanistan’s Taleban and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

The designation was taken hand-in-hand with Riyadh-based Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), co-chaired by the US and Saudi Arabia, as well as in line with UN Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, it said in a statement.

The foreign ministry identified the terrorists as: Mohammad Owhadi, Esma’il Razavi, Abdullah Faroqui, Mohammad Muzzamil, Abdul Rahim Manan, Abdul Aziz Zamani, Sadr Ibrahim, Hafiz Majid and Naeem Paretch. The ministry said the designation is part of efforts by the TFTC to address terrorism financing and crack down on terrorist groups which posed a threat to the interest and security of TFTC member countries. – KUNA