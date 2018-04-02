Kuwait, Philippines officials hold talks

KUWAIT: Director General of the Residency Affairs Directorate Major Gen Talal Maarafi held a meeting with a delegation from the Philippines embassy headed by Deputy Labor Minister, the ambassador and general consul in Kuwait. The meeting was also attended by Assistant Director General of Residency Affairs Maj Gen Abdullah Al-Hajiri, Director of the Central Department of Residency Systems Col Hamad Al-Tawala, Director of Financial, Administrative and Maintenance Services Col Jarrah Al-Adwani and Director of the Domestic Help Department Mohammad Al-Ajmi. The meeting was to find a mechanism to quickly bring in Philippine domestic helpers and discuss obstacles the community faces.

Kiosks, shops removed

The Municipality’s Public Relations Department said Capital branch inspectors are continuing the removal of kiosks and new shops in markets and investment and industrial areas that are in violation of building codes. Head of the emergency team Zaid Al-Enezi said 12 new shops were removed from industrial and commercial lots.

Database of catastrophes

Acting Director General of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Maj Gen Khalid Al-Tarkeet opened the first workshop on the database of catastrophes and losses with the participation of more than 25 government bodies. Deputy Director General for Fighting Sector Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees also attended the event.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun