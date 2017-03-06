Kuwait penalizes 8 ‘terror supporters’

KUWAIT: Kuwait has taken punitive measures against eight citizens listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as “supporters of terrorism”, a foreign ministry official announced yesterday. “All necessary measures have been taken against the eight Kuwaitis who support terrorism,” said Ambassador Nasser Al-Sebeeh, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation, in a statement. He was answering a question by journalists about the punitive action taken by the government against these citizens listed by the Security Council after he took part in a workshop about human rights at the national level.

The penalties, in harmony with the relevant UNSC resolution, include suspending their banking accounts, banning the eight Kuwaitis from travel and prohibiting them from “engaging in any activity inside and outside the country”, explained Sebeeh. Kuwait as a matter of policy takes all necessary measures to clamp down on supporters and financers of terrorist groups, he affirmed. The UNSC penalties commission called for taking punitive measures against these Kuwaiti nationals, freezing their assets and banning them from travel or trading in arms.

The international commission has sanctioned such penalties against terrorist organizations, the so-called Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda, as well as against individuals, factions, institutions and entities affiliated to them. – KUNA